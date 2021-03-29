Kuta ng Daulah Islamiyah nakubkob

Pinasok kamakailan ng mga sundalo ang hinihinalang inabandonang kuta ng Daulah Islamiyah-Hassan Group sa Basilan, ayon sa Western Mindanao Command.

“While conducting clearing operations, personnel of the 1st Scout Ranger Battalion discovered the abandoned lair of the Daulah Islamiyah-Hassan Group in Barangay Saniag, Ampatuan, Maguindanao on the morning of March 26, 2021,” sinabi ni Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., Commander ng WesMinCom.

“It was 100 meters away from the previous encounter site and was probably abandoned during the bomb run conducted by the troops of the Joint Task Force Central on March 25,” dagdag ni Vinluan.

Sinabi ni 1SRB Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Raymond Rapi, na ang nasabing hideout ay may walong makeshift huts at half-sized basketball court.

Nakuha ng mga sundalo ang tatlong IED charge (1-1/8kg and 2-1/4 kg), walong blasting caps, pitong 9V battery, isang 12V battery, labindalawang IED switch (pressurized type), mga electric wire, tatlong solar panels (1-100wts, 1-150wts, and 1-25wts), isang power supply inverter, tatlong Baofeng commercial radio (unserviceable), isang analog cellular phone, dalawang smart cellular phones, isang optic red dot (unserviceable), isang binocular (damaged), bigas, dextrose, uniporme ng MILF uniform, motorsiklo hammock, at mga iba pang gamit at dokumento. (Kiko Cueto)