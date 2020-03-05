Kuryente, cable system ibaon para iwas disgrasya — Herrera

KINALAMPAG ni Bagong Heneras­yon Party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera ang Kamara na agarang pagtibayin ang House Bill No. 5845 para maisakatuparan ang relokasyon at pagkakabit ng wire at cable system sa ilalim ng lupa bunsod ng helicopter crash matapos sumabit sa linya ng kuryente.

Sakay ng helicopter si Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Gamboa at pito pang katao nang bumagsak sa San Pedro, Laguna nitong Huwebes nang umaga.

Ilang saksi ang nakakita na sumabit ang helicopter sa linya ng kuryente habang pa-take off ito sa bayan ng San Pedro.

“It is really high time for the country to relocate and place all cables underground. This incident has proven how unreasonably risky overhead wires are. I’m glad that our PNP chief and other officials are safe but we could not let this incident happen again. It is necessary for us to exhaust all means to ensure safety in all public spaces,” ani ni Herrera.