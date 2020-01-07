Una sa Balita


Kung mahitabong maggubat: Pilipinas dili obligado nga magpadalag sundalo sa Iraq

Gipadayag ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana nga dili obligado ang Pilipinas nga mopadala og mga sundalo aron tabangan ang Amerika kun adunay mahitabong gubat batok sa Iran.

Matud Lorenzana, nalakip lang sa 67-anyos nga Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) tali sa US ug PH ang mga gubot sa sulod sa Asia-Pacific Region.

“I believe that the MDT covers only conflicts here in our region,” matud ni Lorenzana.

Miingon usab si Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., nga mosunod sila sa kagamhanan kung mohikom kini nga magpadala og tropa aron tabangan ang US.

“Whatever the policy of the government, we will do it. That will be reviewed by the national government and, of course, the Armed Forces,” matud ni Santos.

Nagsugod ang isyu sa giyera tali sa Iran ug Amerika human patya ang general. (jess campos)

