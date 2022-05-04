Kulong vs ‘di maglalantad ng presyo sa online selling

Nanawagan ang Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) sa mga negosyanteng nagpo-post ng mga binebentang produkto online na isama na ang presyo imbes idaan ito sa personal message o ‘PM’.

Ayon sa DTI, ang pagsasapubliko ng presyo kahit sa mga ibinebenta online ay pagsunod sa Fair Trade Law at may katapat itong parusang kulong.

Bukod dito ay nakapaloob din umano sa Consumer Act of the Philippines na dapat nakapost ang mga nararapat na impormasyon sa ibinebenta, kasama ang presyo.

“To strengthen the implementation of the Price Act and Consumer Act, the DTI, Department of Agriculture (DAR), Department of Health, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Intellectual Property Office and National Privacy Commission have recently issued the Joint Administrative Order No. 22-01, consolidating all existing rules and guidelines on online businesses,” saad ng DTI.

“We are firm in enforcing these laws, especially on the requirement of price tags, to ensure consumers’ right to choose quality products at reasonable prices,” giit ni DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo. (Mark Joven Delantar)