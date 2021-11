Kristen, GF na si Dylan pakakasal na

Engaged na si Kristen Stewart sa girlfriend na si Dylan Meyer.

Two years ding nag-date ang dalawa bago sila nagdesisyon na magpakasal na.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening,” sey ng Twilight star.

Si Dylan na raw ang ‘The One’.

“When you know, you know. You know what I mean?There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don’t know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you’re in love with someone.”

The couple were first seen together publicly in August 2019, while sharing an intimate embrace following Stewart’s split from model Stella Maxwell. (Ruel Mendoza)