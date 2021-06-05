Kris wasak na naman ang puso

Ang daming na-confuse sa socmed post ni Kris Aquino ng magandang pumpon ng bulaklak. Sa unang tingin, iisipin mong sobrang in love na talaga si Kris, na namumulaklak talaga ang kanyang kapaligiran.

Pero sa bandang huli ng caption ni Kris, doon na pumasok ang palaisipan, dahil lumalabas na ‘heartbroken’ na naman, at puno ng hugot si Kris.

Anyway, heto nga ang mensahe ni Kris:

“These flowers arrived late afternoon yesterday and I failed to thank Nicole & James… they own @delidropph and the flowers arrived with their delivery (I’ve ordered several times from them for food gifts for some special people and they’ve done a consistently good job).

“@59.flowercafe, Sheryl – I think I should invest in your venture already… I order so often from you & I receive flowers from you almost on a daily basis…

“Please ‘wag mag tampo @petalier_ @theglasshouseflowers and @beyondflowersph? Her shop is located nearest where we live now so it makes it convenient. (You can blame Vice Gov @markleviste because he introduced me to Sheryl, pero sabi niya her name was Cherry, kalurx – no intriga but red flag na for the girls out there, if a guy mixes up names of girls & he uses a phone na 5 models ago – medyo sure sign na he’s a player.

“Said this several times on Kris TV, no offense meant but if the guy can afford pero hindi maganda ang phone means gusto ng “disposable” para pag may nahuli, madali to drop the phone, step on it, and no more evidence.)

“Yes may #hugot & may (heart broken emojis). But this is my heartache, not yours – so please be happy & if you are in a loving relationship, cherish & take care of it.

“Life has taught me, a heart will heal, it just takes time and the ability to let go of all you thought could have been.”

Anyway, mababasa pa rin ang mensahe ng mga fan ni Kris na sinusuportahan siya sa kanyang career, kalusugan, at bilang ina. (Dondon Sermino)