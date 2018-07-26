Kris rarampa sa Hollywood

Super proud si Kris Aquino sa participation niya sa pelikulang ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, na pinagbibidahan nina Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh, at marami pang iba, na dinirek ni Jon M. Chu, at hango sa libro ni Kevin Kwan. Ang Warner Bros. Pictures ang magri-release ng pelikulang ito.

At kahit sinasabi ng iba na maiksi lang ang role ni Kris sa Hollywood film na ito, may malaking rason pa rin para magbunyi si Kris.

“If there was ever a time you had doubts about the future because of the burdens of today – I hope this post will inspire you. I was at practically back to zero when I auditioned for this film March 25, 2017.

“Sumugal na dahil ang pakiramdam po walang mawawala… Na-shock dahil June 14, 2017 nag-start mag shooting na…

“Bawal pa rin mag-reveal nung role ko (waiting for the go signal of @wbpictures when we can release some pictures of me in costume kasi pag nakita na yung gawa ni @michael5inco medyo giveaway na po) pero para po sa karangalan nating mga Pinoy – napaka­laking “boost” ito!

“I have been greatly blessed because my US based agent @agentchrislee sent me the official invitation & I am excited to see @kevinkwanbooks again- kailangan na lang po ng permission ng isang super big food brand dahil may 3 day endorsement shoot for them na matatamaan. #kapitlang #lovelovelove,” post ni Kris sa kanyang Instagram.

Meaning, imbitado nga si Kris na rumampa sa premiere ng ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ na gaganapin sa August 7, 7:00 pm sa TCL Chinese Theatre, 6925 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood.

Oh, winner ‘di ba?