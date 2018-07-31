Kris nag-ala Cory sa Hollywood movie

Sa August 01 ay ika-9 taon anibersaryo ng pagkamatay ni former President Cory Aquino. At ramdam na ramdam sa mga Instagram post ni Kris Aquino kung gaano niya ka-miss ang nanay niya.

At sa IG post niya kahapon, sinabi niya sa pelikulang Crazy Rich Asians ay makikita raw ang imahe ng kanyang ina.

“‘Iingatan ka, ipag­lalaban ka… sa puso mo ako ay tiwala…’ I need to fully rest & get healthy…being 100% honest, I know myself enough that if I stay on line, I’ll be pressuring myself about getting my medical clearance to fly to US for the @crazyrichasians Holly­wood premiere… so for a few days i need to sign off.

“It’s both a twist of fate & a test of FAITH that I’ll know on August 1 if I’m allowed to travel… whenever there’s a problem, a trial, or some sadness, I still get my reassurance secure in the know­ledge ‘Ang Mom na ang bahala, hindi nya kami pababayaan’.

“Kaya ko pong aminin, pinilit kong magpursige at makabangon dahil parati ko pong iniisip na higit para sa ‘kin o sa mga anak ko – real fulfillment is to make my mom proud that her daughter inherited her courage & strength…

“Nung buhay siya sa endorsements ko pa lang po super happy na sya… every pilot telecast of my TV shows my mom would always text or call to wish me luck then to congratulate & pag premiere night ng movies ko, no fail- she was there-because naging pamahiin na namin na naghi-hit yung movie kung nakapanood sya.

“In my heart I’m peaceful my mom has been spared from having to be physically present during the heartbreaking moments we’ve endured & I know we may still face because she’d wil­lingly have taken on all the hardships & betra­yals to protect us…

“But I do miss her NOW… because her baby portraying an Asian princess in a groundbreaking Holly­wood movie from @wbpictures would’ve given her as a mother so much pride & happiness.

“This once in a lifetime blessing is for me, my way of hono­ring her memory. If you ever do get to watch the movie, you’ll understand what I mean because those few sentences of dialogue I got to deliver are a reflection of what Cory Aquino symbolized & championed.

“(Iingatan Ka is sung by @eriksantos from my Universal Records album Blessings of Love),” sey ni Kris.