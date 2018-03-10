Kris mataas ang respeto kay Mr. Dioceldo Sy

Marunong tumanaw ng utang na loob. Ganiyan si Kris Aquino.

Kaya naman sa araw ng birthday ng negosyanteng si Mr. Dioceldo Sy, may-ari ng Ever Bilena, na kung saan ay endorser si Kris, isang madamdamin at puno ng pagmamahal ang ipinost niya sa kanyang Instagram account.

“Dear Boss @dioceldosy, You believed in my vision & my dream – that every Filipina regardless of income & family responsibilities should have the choice to BEAUTIFY herself at her most comfortable price points, yet consistently receive excellent value for money.

“Happy Birthday to a man who continues to empower Filipinas from all income brackets to embrace & enhance their true selves! I am a fan because I was raised to believe that the essence of democracy­ is the freedom to exercise our God given freedom of choice -@everbilenaofficial, a 100% Filipino brand has opened up that lovely possibility for all. Not to mention the numerous employment opportunities you give through your Beauty Consultants and everybody else who makes sure that the more than 3,000 EB counters nationwide remain well stocked,” mensahe ni Kris kay Mr. Dioceldo Sy.

“Thank you for the birthday greetings. Thanks for the love everyone,” sabi naman ni Mr. Sy.

Anyway, sa Instagram post na ‘yon ni Kris, mababasa rin ang mensahe, komento ng mga follower niya, na kung saan ay sinasabi nga nila na dahil sa kanya, bumili sila ng mga produkto ng Ever Bilena. ‘I know its really good because I have tried and used it before.’

‘I will definitely try Ever Bilena when I return to the PH. Good product and good for our economy.’

‘I buy Ever Bilena products too coz they’re very affordable and good quality.’ (Dondon Sermino)