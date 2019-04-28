Kris magpapagamot ulit sa Singapore

Lumipad na naman si Kris Aquino kagabi papuntang Singapore. May kinalaman pa rin sa kalusugan niya ang rason.

“More of him or less of me? Not a hard choice to make at all… Took this when the alarm rang but he wanted a few more cuddles because I’m flying tonight, leaving my 2, there’s a lot of school work to catch up on… just the usual, the 16-18 vials of blood for the blood paneling to find out if I’m responding well to the procedures done in January, if all the medication is okay or they need to change it up, and after about 18-20 days from the tests we’ll have the complete assessments and we’ll see if i need to fly back.

“It’s just @bincailuntayao & me flying tonight. The birthday boy, @alvingagui will follow in a couple of days. Have a healthy, happy, and stress free Sunday to all!” sabi ni Kris.

Heto naman ang mensahe ng mga fan ni Kris:

love_life_n_happy: “God bless you Ms. Kris I hope all is well po. You are a wonderful person, very humble and mapagmahal na Ina. I’m a fan of yours actually The Aquinos love you all.”

bambi_castillo: “Have a safe flight, good results, stay healthy, we’ll pray for you, always be strong, we love you.”

honeypie_08: “Goodluck for all the medication you will perform, we are all praying that hope you’ll completely be fine by the grace of Lord/”

lovescusa: “Praying for you Ms. Kris.”

Vic Sotto yummy pa rin sa edad na 65

Super busy si Bossing Vic Sotto last Saturday, ha! Parang wala siyang karapatang magpahinga.

Imagine, from “Eat Bulaga,” na inabot nga ng past 3pm, dahil sa bonggang selebrasyon ng birthday niya, dumiretso agad sila sa isang hotel, at doon nga ginanap ang “surprise-surprise” na birthday party niya.

But of courre, may idea naman si Bossing na may pa-party na hinanda sa kanya, kaya nga super bongga pa rin ang outfit niya hanggang gabi.

Pero, kaaliw pa rin ang birthday party ni Bos­sing, na may temang “Vic’s 65th birthday… Still hot at 65.”

Bagay na bagay nga kay Bossing ang pa-hashtag nila na still hot at 65, dahil sa totoo lang naman, hindi mo iisiping 65 years old na siya, ha! Ang bata ng itsura niya. Ang bata ng misis niya (si Pauleen Luna). At ang bata ng bunso niyang anak.

Sabi nga ng mga bading, katakam-takam, at masarap pa rin si Bossing, kahit 65 years old na, ha! Kabog pa nga raw nito ang itsura ng ibang bagets ngayon.

Anyway, super wish ang mga fan niya ng good health kay Bossing:

lucias_kitchen_ph: “I witnessed kung gaano kamahal si Mr. Boom ng family, friends at fans. Happy bday to you idol. long live.”

malou4131: “Happy bday bossing u like in 30th u r still young like pauleen.”

portia_yen: “65 years old na pla c mr. boom. may tatay/tito/lolo kana all in 1.”

Present nga siyempre ang lahat ng katrabaho ni Bossing, lalo na ang mga kamag-anak niya.