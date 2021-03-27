Kris lumala sakit sa stress, anxiety

Super lungkot na naman ang mga fan ni Kris Aquino dahil sa kundisyon nito. Kasunod nga ang sunod-sunod na panalangin nila para sa mas gumanda ang kundisyon ni Kris.

“Having autoimmune conditions is hard to treat & it’s harder to predict when the physical manifestations will show up. (Example- my sudden drop in weight & insomnia now),” sabi ni Kris.

Dami ngang nakapansin na lalong pumayat si Kris ngayon, at `yon ang mas nakakabahala para sa mga fan.

“I had my tests done 12:30 AM, Thursday, konting lagpas cinderella time. This was the 1 that required 10 hours of fasting. Thank you St Luke’s BGC for allowing 1 of my doctors to do the blood extraction where we’re currently living and fast tracking my results- your services are worth the additional expense.

“It was a case of good news/bad news today. Allow me the privilege of keeping certain details to myself because I’m still processing the long term implications.

“I’m willing to share that if we ignore my RBC, hemoglobin, hematocrit, and WBC numbers, and looked only at everything else that would be tested for during a thorough blood exam, and without the autoimmune antibody markers we closely monitor, a healthy person would be very happy with my numbers.

“At this point, my current numbers rule out both SLE & rheumatoid arthritis. But there are antibodies that have significantly increased again, putting added strain sa isang vital part ng katawan natin na minsan nadededma dahil hindi tayo aware kung gaano ito kahalaga.

“Yes, stress and anxiety are contributing factors, especially where my autoimmune is concerned.

“I understand, sympathize, and wholeheartedly empathize because many are suffering much worse than i am- that’s why i pray that the vaccine rollout for the Philippines will be smooth & successful. Swerte yung mga eligible because as of now, hindi pa sure kung pwede ako. And as cases continue to surge, sobrang ingat ang kailangan.

“I especially pray for parents like me with kids below 18, kasi wala pang approved vaccine for our kids. Sila ang kinabukasan kaya sila ang dapat ma-prioritize.

“Kung dadalang ang mga post, it doesn’t necessarily mean i am sad, depressed, and sicker- i am only giving myself time to heal until my next set of tests in about 10 to 12 weeks,” sabi ni Kris.

Anyway, dumagsa naman ang mga dasal ng mga fan sa tuluyang paggaling ni Kris.