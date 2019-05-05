Kris hanga kay Chel Diokno

NAPABILIB ng senato­rial candidate na si Chel Diokno ang social media queen na si Kris Aquino.

Sa isang Instagram post ng aktres, sinabi nito na humanga siya kay Diokno dahil sang-ayon siya sa pahayag nito hinggil sa pagsasalita tungkol sa justice system ng bansa.

“Humanga ako kay senate candidate #25 Chel Diokno because i agree sa SENSE ng STATEMENT nya: We all want to put a stop to corruption. We want criminality to stop. But we don’t talk enough about the ???? justice system. i only have 1 minor point to raise, when he singled out politicians about not wanting a long discussion about the justice system, from firsthand experience, kahit hindi po pulitiko gustong takasan ang matinong talakayan tungkol sa pagsunod sa batas at sa pagharap sa mga kaso… everyone who committed a crime, not just high profile politicians or organized crime bosses, must be held accountable,” nakasaad sa IG post.

“KAPAG NAKASUHAN KA DAHIL NILABAG MO ANG BATAS, HARAPIN MO ang prosecutor, at DEPENSAHAN MO ANG IYONG SARILI. We are after all presumed innocent until proven guilty. BUT we must face the charges filed against us at the prosecutorial level- may sistema tayo na dapat sundin. It’s called the RULE OF LAW,” dagdag pa nito.

Ang naturang post ay isinulat ng aktres habang nasa biyahe mula sa kanyang check-up sa Singapore pabalik ng ‘Pinas.