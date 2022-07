Kris fans umalma sa pagdawit kay Cory

Hindi na kailangang umalma ni Kris Aquino sa pagkakadawit ng namayapa niyang nanay na si dating Pangulong Cory Aquino sa pelikulang ‘Maid In Malacanang’.

Mismong ang mga fan ni Kris ang nagkorek, nagtatanggol sa nanay ng kanilang idol.

Mapapanood kasi sa trailer ng ‘Maid In Malacanang” na dinirehe ni Darryl Yap, ang tila karakter ni Tita Cory na nasa telepono at naglintanyang “Get Them Out of the Philippines”.

Pinalagan ito ng fan group ni Kris, ang @KrisAquinoWORLD, sa pamamagitan ng pag-tweet ng kuwento ni Cecilia Munoz Palma, para pabulaanan ang naging trato ni Tita Cory sa pamilya Marcos.

Sumisigaw na “FOR YOUR INFORMATION!!!” ang title ng tweet.

Nakasaad sa kuwento ni Cecilia Munoz Palma, unang Female Supreme Court Justice, na isa riing eyewitness sa People Power.

“On Tuesday evening, I was with Cory in the home of her sister, Josephine Reyes. There Cory received the phone call from US Ambassador Bosworth, telling her that Marcos was ready to leave but was asking to stay for at least two days in Paoay, his home in the North.

“Cory’s initial reaction was: “Poor man, Let us give him two days,” But we did not agree with that idea. We thought that given the chance, Marcos may regroup his forces or extend his stay indefinitely.

“Cory then called Ambassador Bosworth to say that she could not grant request. Marcos should leave the country.

“When Ambassador Bosworth called her back, it was to say that Marcos had left. Cool as always, Cory turned to us after she put the phone down, She said simply: “Marcos has left, “She said it as if it was the most ordinary thing. We all shouted jubilantly. Cory did not.”

Walang lakas si Kris na dumepensa para sa kanyang ina ngayon, dahil sa karamdaman nito.

Nakakaloka lang na paingay nang paingay ang naturang pelikula. (Rey Pumaloy)