Kris binasura ang boylet na inayawan nina Bimby, Ballsy

And she’s back!

Yes, balik Instagram, Facebook si Kris Aquino.

Ang bongga ng comeback niya, dahil sobrang makulay.

“I’m not here to fight!” sabi ni Kris.

“I am back, I made a decision, I’m ready!” sabi pa niya sa umpisa.

Hindi nga natuloy ang pagpunta ni Kris sa lugar na ginusto nilang tirhan. Pero, nakalipat naman sila sa isang lugar na malapit lang halos kay Joshua (Tarlac).

“We went somewhere na hindi naka-ECQ. May mga nag-ampon sa amin. We’re very near kay Kuya Josh,” sabi ni Kris.

Anyway, makulay nga ang paligid ni Kris ngayon, at kitang-kita `yon sa mga iba’t ibang kulay na lobo, at mga bulaklak.

“Special people wanted to surprise me, rainbow balloons, flowers, pero not feeling well, nakatulog ako. Kinabukasan ko nakita.

“The main message kasi, the person knows me well, alam na yesterday I needed to see a rainbow, kasi maraming storms na pinagdaanan, heartbreaks, heartaches, sorrow.

“Parang sinasbi sa akin na, ‘Yes Kris may rainbow, there is a tomorrow.

I felt na, there is a tomorrow. Na I should believe in.

“Gustong patunayan sa akin, ‘Oh Kris, tigilan mo na, there is a tomorrow.’”

Sa ngayon, buo ang desisyon ni Kris na ‘wag na muna isama sa mga video ang mga anak niyang sina Joshua at Bimby.

“Partly to blame ako kung nadamay mga anak ko. But I can choose what to show you.

“Ang mga video lang na tulad ng birthdays, graduations, trips, may mga milestone sa buhay nila, ang mga ipapakita ko.

“Pero sa trabaho, labas na ang mga anak. Out si Kuya Josh, si Bimb. It’s my responsibility.”

Sinabihan din niya si Bimby na, “Its your choice what you wanna do in your life. Hindi na natin kasalanan magiging opinion nila. You know who you are, and not gonna be like them.”

Pagmamalaki pa ni Kris, isang matapang na bata ang napalaki niya.

“I brought up a son na matapang. Lahat ng sinabi niyo sa kanya, sorry na lang pero hindi siya napayak. Ang napaiyak niyo ang nanay.

“Ang natutunan ko, ‘do not let them affect you, dahil `yon talaga ang gusto nilang gawin.”

Sa huli, pinakita ni Kris ang sweatshirt na suot niya na may tatak na LOVE. At sabi nga niya, handa na siyang magmahal uli. Pero dapat daw ay aprubado muna nina Bimby at Ate (Ballsy) niya.

“Pag um-oo si Ate, um-oo si Bimb, fine.

“’Yung tinanggihan ni Ate, tinanggihan ni Bimb, sorry, X ka na forever!” sabi pa ni Kris.

Anyway, dahil birthday ni Bimby sa April 19, kaya naman magpapaulan ulit ng biyaya si Kris.

“Wala akong utang na loob sa mga tao na walang magawa sa buhay nila kundi pintasan ako!” sabi niya, pero malaki raw ang utang na loob niya sa mga taong nagmamahal sa kanya.

Anyway, 28 na tao (21 sa Facebook, at 7 sa Instagram) ang makakatanggap ng tag-P10K kay Kris.

Shaira sa iBilib

Si Shaira Diaz ang special guest ni Chris Tiu ngayon sa fresh episode ng IBilib sa GMA 7. Siyempre, kasama pa rin si Roadfill Macasero.

Make a blast-off using only a drinking straw with the flying paper rocket experiment!

Before the hourglass was invented, what did people use to tell time?

Find out in the hourglass trivia.

Speed and flexibility are of the essence as Althea Ablan and

Elijah Alejo do the warm ups in the part 1 of the bilibabol catch the roll challenge. Can they stand without using their hands?

See how quickly they can do it! Can they pass their feet through their looped hands? Watch them compete for the shortest time.

For the main challenge, can Althea Ablan and Elijah Alejo catch tissue rolls falling from overhead?

Find out in the part 2 of the bilibabol catch the roll challenge!

Is it possible for a Ping-Pong ball make a pass through solid glass? Find out in the ball through glass illusion.

Stay sharp on Sunday mornings. Make them exciting and educational with I-Bilib!