Kris balik IG: Dedma, tikom ang bibig sa TV5 show

Nagparamdam ulit si Kris Aquino sa Instagram, at sinamantala `yon ng mga fan, na usisain siya tungkol sa show niya sa TV5, ang Love Life with Kris, na hindi nga natuloy noong Aug. 15.

Anyway, ang pag-post ni Kris sa IG ay para sa kaarawan ng ate Ballsy niya.

“This pandemic has taught me to express my love while I still can.

“I hadn’t even started “big school” when she was already working, so I benefited a lot because every payday there was a special treat for me. but looking back now it was really the gift of her time, all those Saturdays she generously gave me while growing up and our mom was already given the “privilege” of overnight prison visits with our dad.

“Up to now, she’s the person I can always open my heart to and never feel judged… she’s the one who never tires of praying for me, looking out for my sons & me, and most of all listening to me, guiding me, and giving me just so much unconditional & unquestioning love.

“She is the one who tries her best to see the good in everything and everyone… and apart from my 2 sons, she is the one I want most to feel proud- because whatever good has managed to manifest in me, it’s because I have been blessed so much more than I could ever deserve for having been given my ATE.

“Happy 65th birthday (August 18) to Maria Elena “BALLSY” Aquino Cruz! I love you with my entire heart.”

Yes, ang kaarawan ng Ate Ballsy niya ang rason kung bakit siya nag-IG muli. At tungkol sa mga nagtanong sa show niya sa TV5, dedma at wala ni isang sinagot si Kris. (Dondon Sermino)