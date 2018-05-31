Kris Aquino inatake, namaga ang mga mata, ilong, leeg

Inatake na naman ng sakit si Kris Aquino sa shooting ng I Love You Hater, kasama sina Julia Barretto at Joshua Garcia. Ipinost ni Kris ang video sa Instagram niya na kung saan ay nag-attend siya ng healing mass.

“I was so blessed to attend the Healing Mass tonight. I had another bad allergy attack yesterday at shooting (eyes & nose got swollen, namantal sa face & neck, and a lot in my arms hindi food because i hadn’t eaten, environmental talaga) Thank God my BP held steady because pro active ang production & pinauwi na ko agad para makaligo (I scrubbed 3X), applied all my topical creams, and took my antihistamines.

“Super ginawin ako but we had the air-con on at full blast 18 degrees Celsius so the rashes wouldn’t spread and I slept w/ my 2 sons keeping me company & being so caring in accompanying me each time I had to go to the bathroom because they were worried I’d slip because I was on high dosage antihistamines that made me very groggy…

“I am respectful of everybody’s choice of FAITH. I’m sharing mine because God truly blesses me w/ His grace & healing. Good night & God bless you all. #faith #gratitude #peace,” sabi ni Kris.