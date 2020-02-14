Kris Aquino giputos sa dahon sa saging

Lahi ang birthday treat ni Kris Aquino alang sa iyang kaugalingon karong tuiga: usa ka wellness retreat, lakip ang pagputos kaniya sa dahon sa saging.

Sa Instagram, nagpasalamat ang aktres-negosyante sa mga migreet sa iyang ika-49 nga adlaw nga natawhan ug nagpahibalo nga biyaan una niya ang social media aron magpakabuhing malinawon.

“i’m going to be “away” … (with no definitive timeline: i’m teaching myself how to embrace calm, enjoy the quiet, act patiently, and live peacefully) i’ll privately try to rebuild important relationships, rediscover my “IKIGAI”, and heal (KINTSUGI) every remaining shattered piece of me,” matud ni Krissy kagahapon, sa wala pa ang iyang birthday karong Pebrero 14, 2020.

“you and i deserve nothing less than a kris aquino with only golden scars. You will forever possess the most heartfelt gratitude from an almost 49 year old—because you helped make almost every childhood dream she ever had come true. That is WHY—-“and i’ll tell you all about it when I SEE YOU AGAIN.” 🌈,” pamahayag pa niya.