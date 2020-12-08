Kris Aquino feeling ‘Gaga’

Sunod-sunod ang mga paandar, pasabog, pamimigay ng premyo, regalo ni Kris Aquino ngayong buwan ng Disyembre. Ang bongga nga ni Kris, na unti-unti ay mukhang lumalakas na, gumaganda ang katawan, at nagiging aktibo na nga ulit sa mga aktibidades sa showbiz.

Anyway, may mga pangako nga si Kris sa mga follower niya na bago matapos ang taon ay mamimigay siya ng sangkatutak na regalo, lalo na sa mga nangangailangan talaga.

Ito nga ang paraan ni Kris para magpasalamat sa mga fan na hindi siya iniwan. Kaya ngayong unti-unti ay dumarating ang mga blessing sa buhay niya, isi-share nga niya ang mga ito.

Anyway, feeling Lady Gaga nga si Kris ngayon, dahil sa mga pinagdaanan niya. Ibinase ni Kris ang sitwasyon niya sa role ni Gaga sa A Star is Born, na dumaan sa maraming pagsubok, pero nagtagumpay.

“Lady Gaga had this quote about 99 people not believing in you, but sometimes all it takes is 1… for her that 1 person was Bradley Cooper for A Star is Born.

“Tumatanaw ako ng malaking utang na loob sa @shopee_ph… because in my present day reality, they are my “Bradley Cooper”… after a series of rejections & almost theres, they believed enough to make me their brand ambassador… the risk (thank You, Lord) paid off, and I am back doing what I love doing, with the added plus that the people who really stood by me through it all have consistent income for themselves & their families plus some people i used to work with who became displaced now have some projects with me.

“And the most wonderful part about all the Christmas campaigns we’ve been doing is that the brands share my vision, gusto rin nila kayong paligayahin ngayong Pasko kasi alam nila that we all deserve to feel inspired & appreciated.

“Excited na kong mag upload ng mga bagong “paid partnership” videos because you, my followers will get a chance to have the products my sons & I have to protect our health especially during this pandemic… and you’ll get to enjoy the delightful dishes (both sweet and savory) that my team & I loved sampling on-cam earlier.

“I am blessed because you continue to watch & like my videos, and in turn the different brands give me their trust & allow me to be their instrument to spread Christmas cheer. Lahat tayo, super deserving ng #lovelovelove,” sabi ni Kris.

Piolo ikinumpara sa aso ni Ellen

Tawang-tawa ako sa entry ni Ellen Adarna na ‘John Lloyd left the chat group’ na kung saan ay na-mention nga ang pangalan ni Piolo Pascual bilang sagot ng anak niya sa tanong na ‘Who’s your papa?’ na ang sagot nga ng bagets ay ‘Papa P.’

Anyway, kung ano-ano na nga ang lumabas na kuwento, na hindi naman talaga dapat seryosohin.

Nilinaw nga ni Ellen na ang tinutukoy na Papa P ng bata ay isang aso. Piolo o Papa P nga ang tawag nila sa dog.

Parang playmate nga nina Ellen at ng baby niya si Papa P, ha! Kasama at kalaro nila ito sa bahay.

So, yun na, ano kaya ang reaksiyon ni Piolo na ikinumpara siya sa ‘aso’ ni Ellen? Kaloka!