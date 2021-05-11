Kouame ‘natatakam’ kina Ratliffe, Prosper

INAASHANG magpapasiklab sa Gilas Pilipinas si big man Ange Kouame sa darating na final window ng 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers na nakatakda June 16-20 sa Clark, Pampanga.

Kung makakapaglaro, makakabangga ng 23-year-old hooper sina former PBA import at naturalized cager Ra Gun-A o kilala din noon bilang Ricardo Ratliffe ng South Korea at Lester Prosper ng Indonesia.

Unang makakaharap ng Gilas para sa final window ang bansang Korea sa Hunyo 16, kasunod ang Indonesia sa Hunyo 19 at Korea muli sa Hunyo 20.

“I’ve been scouting them. I already played against Ratliffe in the Jones Cup and for Prosper, I’m not really sure what type of player he is. I’ve seen some of his games in the PBA. I’ve scouted them like to see what their weaknesses, their strengths and I’m really excited to go against these guys,” litanya ni Kouame sa “The Game” ng One Sports.

Katuwang ng Ateneo Blue Eagles stalwart sa pagpapalakas ng katawan si former NBA cager at coach Alton Lister.

“It’s impressive for me because he’s the kind of coach who always pushes me to keep working out,” sey ni Kouame.

“He’s really helpful. I keep learning from him every single day.” (JAToralba)