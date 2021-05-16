Kouame asang lalaro sa Fiba

ASAM ng Samahang Basektbol ng Pilipinas Inc. na mapirmahan ang naturalization papers ni Angelo Kouame upang makalaro sa third and final window ng International Basketball Federation Asia Cup Qualifiers 2020-21 sa June 16-20 sa bansa.

“We know that ‘yung both Houses, nilagdaan na ang papeles ni Kouame. I think the next level is it is being transmitted now to the Office of the President and we are just waiting for the actual signature,” ani SBP special assistant to the president Paul Ryan Gregorio sa ‘The Chasedown’ Sabado.

Aprubado na sa Senado’t Kongreso ang House Bill No. 8632 ni Kouame nitong Marso. Pirma na lang ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang kailangan upang maging batas ang panukala.

“Kasi after that, papasok na of course ‘yung issuance of passport, ang panunumpa, and all that. It is not going to be a quick process. Meron pa ring tayong susundang reglamento at inaasahan natin na by the time we go to Clark, e ayos na ayos na ‘yung papeles,” ayon pa sa opisyal. (Janiel Abby Toralba)