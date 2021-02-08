Korver nganga

AMINADO si NBA shooter at free agent Kyle Korver na hindi ito tiyak kung makakabalik muli ito sa sikat na basketball league.

Sa ulat ni Mark Medina ng USA Today, isiniwalat ni 39-year-old Korver na bagama’t nakipag-usap na ito sa ilang mga teams ng liga, wala pa rin itong napipirmahan na kontrata.

“I’m not sure. I’ve talked to a few teams about it. Coming out of the bubble, I believe in honoring the game. I believe you honor the season with a good offseason. Coming out of the bubble with the quick turnaround, I didn’t feel I really did that. So I don’t want to cheat the game. If I want to go play, I want to go play well. I haven’t signed any paperwork,” sambit ng 17-year NBA veteran swingman.

“My wife asks me this question every day. It’s one I have a hard time finding my exact words for. So I haven’t signed paperwork yet. I’ve enjoyed being with my family, and it’s been a challenging season across the board for the league and for the players. But we’ll see. I don’t know.”

Noong nakaraang 2019-2020 season, may average si Korver na 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assist kasama ang Milwaukee Bucks. (JAToralba)