Korina tatalon sa Villar TV

“THE more players, the better!” ang reaksiyon ni Korina Sanchez Roxas sa pagbili ng Advanced Media Broadcasting System Inc. (AMBS) ng mga Villar ang frequency ng ABS-CBN.

Mas magiging maganda­ nga raw ang laban, at mas magkakaroon ng maga­gandang palabas sa telebis­yon.

“That’s where quality will emerge. Because right now, the competition landscape is not balanced,” ani Korina.

“May iba na ang lakas ng transmission. ‘Yung iba, ang gaganda ng programa, ang hina naman ng transmission. Tapos, merong may frequency, merong wala. Pero meron na nga­yong streaming.

“So, that’s why I think… I think it’s very important to still have the frequency because not every part of the Philippines ay abot ng internet sa ating bansa.

“Napakaimportante niyan lalo na para sa dara­ting na eleksyon. Kasi, saan nila kukunin ang impormas­yon tungkol sa mga kandidato, right?”

“Nakasandal ka ngayon sa mga sasabihin ng barangay captain. Kasi, hindi umaabot ang GMA-7 sa maraming bahagi na da­ting abot ng ABS-CBN.”

Naniniwala ba si Korina na posibleng mawala ang industriya ng telebisyon sa hinaharap?

“Although sabi nga nila, malapit nang mawala ang TV.”

“Maybe not in the next five, eight, ten years. Iyan pa rin ang number one source of information.

“And the more strong frequencies we have — with good content — the better for our country!” saad pa niya.

So, kung halimbawang alukin siya na magkaroon ng show sa bagong TV network, aprub ba sa kanya? Habang sinusulat ito ay mainit ang balita na gusto siyang kunin ng grupo ni Villar.

“Well, you know, I’m a free agent. All my doors are open.

“I don’t believe in burning bridges. I have a very good relationship still with the Lopezes and the management of ABS-CBN. My show actually is simulcast over multiple platforms on both TV5 and A2Z, Kapa­milya Channel, TFC, One CignalPH, and I’m very happy about that.”

“And I owe that to Brightlight which is headed by Albee Benitez. I owe Albee Benitez a lot because nung nagsarado ang ABS-CBN, hindi ako naghintay nang matagal, nagkatrabaho na ulit ang team ko, at ako mismo,” ayon pa kay Korina.

“He trusted me. They don’t meddle in anything of my content. They trust me. I deliver. They’re happy with our output. And I’ve been renewed for a year. Having said that, it doesn’t mean that I can’t come out anywhere else. Because I’m organic to TV5, although I love MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan). He’s been very kind to me, and they’ve given us a very good timeslot.”

“But I’m really more contracted with an independent content provider and blocktimer. So, if there’s an offer, why not? I’d love to be working again with the people who I came to know as my fami­ly, as I was growing up in the industry. So, why not?”

“The landscape of media now has changed so abruptly. The change was so fast. ‘Yung totoo nga­yon, bukas hindi na totoo. Hindi ba? Kausap mo ngayon, iba na ang kausap mo bukas. Though it’s a little stressful, and at the same exciting. It’s an exciting time for media, and especially for the creative people who have good ideas,” tsika pa nito.

“There are so many platforms to air their products. Hindi tulad dati, iilan lamang ang players. Ngayon, marami ka nang streaming, marami ka nang mga online. Marami ka nang mga network.

“So, it’s a very exciting and very exhausting time for the creative people,” sabi pa ni Korina.(Dondon Sermino)