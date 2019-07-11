Korean actor arestado sa panghahalay ng 2 babae

Inaresto ang South Korean actor na si Kang Ji-hwan dahil sa suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman and molesting another. Parehong employees daw ng actor ang dalawang babae ito ng kanyang agency.

Ayon sa report ng Gwangju Police Station, ang 41-year-old actor ay “suspected of sexually abusing the women while they were sleeping in a room of his house following a drinking session with them. The three of them were drinking at the house after hol-ding a party with other members of the agency at an unspecified place.”

Ang nagbigay daw ng tip sa mga police ay ang kaibigan ng isang babaeng minolestiya diumano ni Kang. Nakatanggap daw ito ng text message na may pinainom si Kang sa kanyang kaibi

gan at nakakulong daw ito sa isang kuwarto ng bahay ni Kang.

Sa interrogation kay Kang, sinabi nito na: “I can remember that I had a drink with them, but I have no memory afterwards. I woke up to find myself in the same room where they were sleeping.”

Kilala si Kang dahil sa sa mga Korean telenovelas na “Be Strong, Geum-soon!” (2005), “Capital Scandal” (2007), “Hong Gil-dong” (2008), “Lie To Me” (2011), “Big Man” (2014) and “Feel Good To Die” (2018). Kasalukuyang nagbibida ito sa telenovela na “Joseon Survival.”

Nagbida rin siya sa mga South Korean films na “Rough Cut” (2008) and “My Girlfriend Is an Agent” (2009). (Ruel Mendoza)