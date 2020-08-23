Kongresista may hugot kay Zubiri

Binuweltahan ng isang kongresista si Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri sa diumano’y tila pagiging hipokrito sa naging kartada nito sa House contingent ng bicameral conference (bicam) panel kasabay ng pag-akto ng dalawang kapulungan ng Kongreso sa Bayanihan to Recover as One o Bayanihan 2.

Pinalalabas umano ng senador na hindi nito minaliit o hinamak at wala itong masamang tinapay sa House contingent ng bicameral conference (bicam) panel na tumalakay sa Bayanihan 2 na niratipakahan ng Senado noong nakaraang linggo.

“Senator Zubiri should stop speaking with a forked tongue. If his comments during Thursday’s Senate plenary session and his weekend statements to the media—once put together—don’t smack of duplicity, then I don’t know what they are,” pagbibigay-diin ni Kabayan Rep Ron Salo.

“Zubiri must be in dreamland during the Senate’s Thursday plenary when he unabashedly claims now that he didn’t have any disparaging remarks about the Senate’s House counterparts in the bicam panel and had even defended the congressmen, because there was a howl of protest from Sen. Pia Cayetano who didn’t find funny the comments made by Zubiri and certain other senators about their peers in the House,” dagdag ng kongresista.

Hindi ikinatuwa ni Senadora Cayetano ang ipinahawatig ng kasamahan sa mga miyembro ng Kamara partikular na sa tunay na motibo umano sa panukalang P10B infrastructure fund para sa Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) sa Bayanihan 2 bill.

Samantala, ipinaliwanag ni Salo na mahalagang ibangon ang sektor ng turismo at kailangan mamuhunan sa imprastraktura.

“Given the high multiplier impact of infrastructure investments on the economy, infrastructure spending would immediately stimulate growth, create jobs and therefore boost consumer confidence, leading to a rebound in household consumption, which has largely fuelled the Philippine economy” paliwang nito.

“What the industry needs right now are jobs for many of the 5.7 million tourism industry workers who have lost their jobs temporarily or permanently because of the global economic slump wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. And such a myriad of instant jobs would come only from infrastructure investments,” dagdag nito.

Wala aniyang katiyakan sa ngayon kung ang mga tourism industry player lalo na ang maliliit na negosyante o resort owner ay desididong mangutang para makabangon ang negosyo.

Malabo pa umanong makabawi ang international at domestic tourism hanggang walang pangmatagalang lunas o bakuna laban sa COVID-19.

“In fact the World Health Organization (WHO), in its latest assessment, does not see the pandemic going away over the next years,” sabi ni Salo.