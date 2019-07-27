Kongresista kinondena ang ‘pambu-bully’ ni Yeng

Naglabas na rin ng kanyang pahayag ang Surigao del Norte 1st district Rep. Francisco Jose “Bingo” Matugas sa ginawang ‘doctor shaming’ ng Kapamilya singer na si Yeng Constantino.



Hindi raw nagustuhan ni Rep. Matugas ang pambu-bully ni Yeng kay Dr. Luzares-Tan. Ramdam pa ni Matugas na ginagamit ni Yeng ang kanyang pagiging celebrity para pahiyain sa social media ang isang tao na isang professional at ginagawa lang ang kanyang makakaya para matulungan ang asawa nito.



Ginagawa naman daw ng kanyang distrito ang lahat para ma-improve ang medical services, lalo na sa Siargao Island.



“Even if this accident did not happen, the upgrading of our hospitals and their facilities has always been one of our priorities.



“She (Dr. Luzares-Tan) was depicted as an insensitive and uncaring public servant and this is something that I cannot support.



“While I welcome any constructive criticism that may be hurled against our programs, projects, and governance, I cannot countenance any form of bullying against hardworking public servants.



“Ms. Constantino might not have liked how Dr. Tan responded to her or interacted with her during their stay in the hospital. This does not mean, however, that she did not do her job.



“This is also not a justification for shaming the good doctor online. There is a proper forum for that.”



Dagdag pa ni Matugas na ang ginawang pambu-bully ni Yeng sa doktor online ay grounds for a libel case.



“Please be assured that we will continue to exert all efforts in improving our hospitals in Siargao Island. This includes providing all the nece­ssary facilities so that our doctors can provide their patients with the best care possible.”



Saksi nga raw ang isang student na nag­ngangalang Nica Jaucian na taga-Ateneo de Manila School of Medicine sa pagiging arogante diumano ni Yeng kay Dr. Tan.



Kahit na raw mara­ming naunang pasyente, na ang iba ay worst pa ang condition, inuna ni Dr. Tan ang mister ni Yeng at kung makaasta raw ang singer ay para itong VIP na dapat ay sila raw ang unang asikasuhin. (Ruel Mendoza)