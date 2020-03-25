Koko tinamaan ng COVID-19

Kinumpirma ni Senador Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III na nag-positibo siya sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“I was informed late last night March 24, 2020 that I have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The swab was taken last Friday, March 20, 2020,” pahayag ni Pimentel sa isang statement nitong Miyerkoles.

“Since the last day of session March 11, 2020 I had already tried my best to limit my movement. I will call (to the best of my ability) those I remember meeting during those crucial days so that I can inform them of my test result,” dagdag pa nito.

Sa ngayon aniya’y naka-quarantine na siya base sa payo ng kanyang mga doktor.

“I have quarantined myself upon the doctor’s advice and consistent with the protocol. I feel I am, with God’s help, on the way to recovery,” saad pa ng senador.

Si Pimentel ang ikalawang senador na nag-positibo sa naturang virus matapos si Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Humiling si Pimentel ng dasal sa publiko, lalo na sa kanyang asawa na nakatakdang manganak sa mga susunod na mga araw.

“I would like to ask for your prayers, especially for my wife Kath, who is about to give birth in the next few days to our first baby girl, and with whom I cannot be at this very important point in our lives as parents,” sabi ng dating Senate President.

Nagpahayag naman na pasasalamat ang senador sa lahat ng mga frontline medical worker dahil sa pagbubuwis ng kanilang buhay para labanan ang pandemic na ito.

“I want to express again my profound gratitude to our frontline medical workers throughout the country, who are putting their lives at risk on a daily basis to bring a halt to this pandemic. They are the true heroes in this fight,” ani Pimentel.

Nanawagan din ito sa publiko na patuloy pa ring obserbahan ang social distancing, sumunod sa community quarantine measure at ugaliing maghugas ng kamay para maiwasan ang nasabing virus.

“I also urge all of us to observe the social distancing, enhanced community quarantine measures, washing of hands and personal hygiene being implemented because they are the best strategies to beat this disease at this time,” ayon sa senador.

“I have faith that together we can overcome these challenging times,” wika pa nito. (Dindo Matining)