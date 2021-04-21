Kobe sa Maroons: Hanggang sa muli

NAGPAALAM na at nagbigay pasasalamat sa University of the Philippines (UP) si Kobe Paras.

Nitong Martes, inanunsiyo ng US-based sports agency na East West Private ang pag-anib ng 6-foot-6 cager na naglaro para sa UP Fighting Maroons.

Umaksiyon ang 23-year-old hooper noong UAAP Season 82 at nakapagtala ng average na 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.8 assists at 1.1 steals per game.

Pinarangalan rin si Paras, anak ni PBA legend Benjie Paras, bilang isa sa UAAP Season 82 Mythical Five member.

“Only 1 reason why I went to UP. Because my dad went there and he’s a living legend ‘cause of what he did for that school. UP you welcomed me with open arms

I’m grateful for everything!! To my coaches, my teammates, management, sponsors, & the amazing fans, Thank you! #UPFight,” tweet ni Paras, Miyerkoles.

Naglaro na dati sa Amerika si Paras sa high school ball club na UCLA, Creighton at Cal State Northridge. (JAToralba)