Kobe parang leon na nakawala sa hawla

PAGAKATAPOS magarahe sa unang dalawang laro, parang leon na nakawala sa hawla si Kobe Paras sa una nitong salang para sa University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons nitong Linggo sa UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament.

Puno ng panggigigil, humarabas ang anak ni two-time PBA most Valuable Player Benjie Paras para giyahan ang UP kontra Adamson Soaring Falcons, 82-81, sa overtime.

“I’m happy, I’m really happy. As everyone knows here, this is my fourth college so I’m just thankful for coach Bo (Perasol) and the whole UP community for giving me basically a third chance not just in basketball, but in life,” sabi ni Paras na nagtala ng 20 points, anim na rebounds, dalawang blocks, tig-isang assist at steal para ibigay sa Maroons ang 2-1 panalo-talo baraha.

Naikwento rin ni Paras ang kanyang naging buhay sa Tate kung saan naging bahagi ito ng UCLA, Creighton at Cal State Northridge.

“My whole life, I’ve been facing adversities, so I’m just really glad that I’m back on the court and I’m just here to represent UP,” saad nito.

“A lot of people think it’s easy being alone in the States. I had to go through a lot of mental issues,” kwento ni Paras.

“I think that’s one thing that people really need to understand. As athletes, we’re human beings as well. I had to face adversity every single day alone, but I’m just grateful, like what I said earlier, for the opportunity that UP’s given to me.” (Janiel Abby Toralba)