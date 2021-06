Knott dinaig COVID-19

MATAPOS madapuan ng COVID-19 kamakailan, nag-negatibo na sa nasabing sakit si Tokyo Olympics-bound sprinter Kristina Knott.

Ibinahagi ng Filipino-American sprinter sa kanyang Instagram story na negative na ang kanyang resulta sa COVID-19 test at “I’m going home!”

Magugunita na napurnada ang pagtakbo ni Knott, nag-qualify sa Summer Games via universality rule, sa kanyang lalahukang torneo sa Sweden at Finland dahil sa nabanggit na sakit.

Samantala, handa namang magpasiklab ang 25-year-old sprinter sa women’s 200-meter dash event ng quadrennial event.

“The 200 is a rhythm race so I know me and my coach, we’re going to work on nothing but rhythm. Especially because I’m only going to focus on the 200 which is good because I know a lot this year, I focused a lot more usual on 100, so I’m excited to just really to tailor training and focus on the 200,” lahad ni Knott sa “Power and Play” ni former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala sa Radyo Singko.

Puntirya rin umano ng 25-year-old sprinter na basagin ang kanyang national record na 23.01 segundo na kanyang naitala sa 2019 Southeast Asian Games kung saan nasikwat niya ang gold medal.

“I am trying to get out of the 23. I no longer want to run 23 seconds. So if that’s 22.9, I’ll take it because I’m tired of running 23,” sey pa ni Knott.

“I don’t just wanna go there, just to go. Like, we need to go there, show up and show out. That’s the goal. Personally, it’s is an opportunity to put the greatest flag on my chest to show up at show out and not just represent,” diin ni Knott. (Janiel Abby Toralba)