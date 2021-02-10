Knicks butata kay Butler, Heat

DINISKARIL ng Miami Heat ang debut ng second coming ni Derrick Rose sa New York Martes ng gabi.

Nagpakawala si Jimmy Butler ng 26 points, 8 rebounds at 10 assists para ihatid ang Heat sa manipis na 98-96 win.

Nag-deliver si Kelly Olynyk ng 20 points, may 19 pa si Bam Adebayo.

Sina Butler at Adebayo ang humarabas sa atake ng Miami sa second half para pigilin ang Knicks.

Halos tatlong dekada na ang karibalan ng Miami at New York, ganu’n pa rin ang resulta – pukpukan, walang easy shots.

“This was more of a throwback Miami Heat-New York Knicks game from the ‘90s, where there weren’t a lot of open shots in the last 14, 16 minutes of the game,” bulalas ni Fil-Am coach Erik Spoelstra ng Heat. “You were just going to have to grind out a win.”

Nagkaroon ng tsansa si RJ Barrett na ibuhol ang iskor sa final play pero tumalbog sa rim ang layup.

Sa kanyang unang laro sa Knicks matapos i-trade ng Detroit, may 14 points at 3 assists si Rose. (VE)