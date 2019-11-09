Kisses ‘di masama ang loob sa Star Magic, ABS-CBN

Star treatment ang ibinigay ng Triple AAA management sa bago nitong contract artist, si Kisses Delavin.

Nagkaroon ng formal contract signing last Friday si Kisses sa Triple AAA kasama ang mga boss ng kompanya na sina Mike Tuviera at Rams David.

Management contract ang unang pinirmahan ng alumnus ng “Pinoy Big Brother”.

“So far I feel very blessed because I feel that APT (Entertainment) is a very personal management that would really care for its talents.

“I feel very excited for what’s to come and feel very grateful that now, finally, alaga na po ako ni Tito Rams and direk Mike,” saad ni Kisses.

Nakilala ni Kisses si Rams through Marian Rivera nang magkita sila sa Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Foundation event.

“Then nagkita kami sa isang fashion show and I felt her generally fell for me at naisipan ko po na maganda ‘yung APT,” pahayag niya.

Nagpaalam nang maayos si Kisses sa Star Magic na humawak ng career niya.

“Nag-wait muna ako na matapos ang contract bago mag-sign ng another one and then personally, pumunta ako sa office ng Star Magic, everyone, to the higher boss and staff na nakasama ko.

“Pinasalamatan ko po sa kanila at no matter what, thankful ako sa kanila,” chika pa ng young actress.

May naka-line up nang tatlong movies na gagawin si Kisses next year. Siyempre, may chance na makasama siya sa ilang Kapuso shows pati na sa “Eat Bulaga” at “Sunday PinaSaya”.