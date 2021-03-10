Kiram may tsika sa Usapang Sports

PANAUHIN sa “Usapang Sports on Air” via Zoom ng Tabloids Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) ngayong Huwebes si Philippine Sports Commission commissioner Celia Kiram.

Ibabahagi ni Kiram, “voice of women” sa sports agency ng gobyerno, ang mga nakahaing aktibidad ng PSC sa pagdiriwang ng mga natatanging female sports achievers sa “International Women’s Month” celebration.

Makakasama rin sa 10am public service program na itinataguyod ng PSC, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) at Games and Amusements Board (GAB) sina Philippine Sports Hall of Fame nominee at “Long Jump Queen of the Philippines” Elma Muros-Posadas at mixed martial arts superstar Lara Pearl Alvarez ng Team Lakay.

Iniinmbitahan ni TOPS president Ed Andaya ng People’s Tonight ang lahat ng officers, members at mga kasamahan sa sports community na makiisa sa weekly public service program na mapapanood sa Facebook at YouTube.

Ito ang ika-10 session ngayong taon ng TOPS na binubuo ng mga editor, columnist, reporter at photographer ng leading national tabloids sa bansa at blogger-friends mula sa iba’t ibang social media groups. (Abby Toralba)