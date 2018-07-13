Kim puno ng pagmamahal ang birthday message kay Xian

Puno ng pagmamahal ang birthday message ni Kim Chiu sa boyfriend niyang si Xian Lim. Ang sweet lang nung dating na si Xian ang kanyang ‘sponge’ kapag feeling down siya.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the person who always brings out the best in me, always makes me believe that I can do things that im afraid of doing, always makes me laugh so hard, for riding with all my craziness(esp riding rollercoasters that you dont really like.🙈) my official travel photographer😅, my sponge when Im feeling down. ❤thank you for being you! wishing you nothing but the best in everything you do! 👍know that im always always here for you 😘 enjoy the rest of the day!!!!🎂 happy birthday @xianlimm.”