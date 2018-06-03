Kim nakiusap kay Trump na palayain ang lolang nakakulong

Naging usap-­usapan sa buong mundo ang pagpunta ng reality star na si Kim Kardashian-West sa White House para sa isang meeting with President Donald Trump.

Ang napag-usapan ng dalawa ay tungkol sa prison reform at plea to release ng isang babaeng nagngangalang Alice Marie Johnson.

Si Alice ay 62-year-old great-grandmo­ther na nakulong noong October 1996 dahil sa first-time non-violent drug offense. Tumulong daw kasi ito sa communication ng isang drug trafficking case.

“I think that Trump really spent the time to listen to our case that we were making for Alice. He really understood, and I am very hopeful that this will turn out really positi­vely,” sey pa ni Kim.

Si Kim ang naglalakad ng appeal for clemency para kay Alice. Siya ang nagbabayad ng mga legal fee nito. Napag-usapan na rin daw nila ito ni Jared Kushner, ang senior advisor at son-in-law ni Trump.

“I went in … to really talk to the President about Alice Johnson and really explain to him why she would be such a good person to grant clemency to.

“The President seems to have a passion for what everything that Jared has been trying to do, and that just makes me happy that that conversation is just moving forward,” sabi ni Kim.

Pagkatapos ng meeting ay nag-tweet si Trump at pinost nito ang photo nila ni Kim sa loob ng Oval Office.

“Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and senten­cing,” tweet pa ni Trump.

Kung sakaling ma-release sa kulungan si Alice, nakahanda na raw si Kim sa pag-ayos ng buhay nito.

“She has a job waiting for her. She has a home to go to, and she has such a great supportive family. I just really strongly believe that she is someone that has completely rehabilitated herself and will continue to do so outside of prison,” pagtapos pa ni Kim Kardashian-West.