Kim Kardashian nagwala sa show

Nag-breakdown ang reality star na si Kim Kardashian sa isang episode ng final season ng reality show na Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“I honestly can’t do this anymore. I’m still in this place where I’ve been stuck for years. He goes and moves to a different state every year, and I have to be together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, and he’s done an amazing job,” hagulgol ni Kim.

May kinalaman ang pagiging emotional ni Kim sa napipintong divorce niya sa estranged husband na si Kanye West.

“He deserves someone that can go and support his every move, and go and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him, and I can’t.

“I feel like a fucking failure that it’s [my] third fucking marriage. I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.” (Ruel Mendoza)