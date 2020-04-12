Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker nagbati alang-alang sa doktor sa NYC

Kinalimutan muna ng Sex and The City stars na sina Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall ang kanilang personal na hidwaan para maghatid saya sa ilang mga pasyente na nagpositibo sa COVID-19.

Nagsama-sama ulit via virtual podcast sina Sarah, Kim, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis sa The Bradshaw Boys podcast para i-congratulate ang doktor na si Meg na nagtatrabaho sa ICU sa isang ospital sa New York City.

“The thing that’s hard in moments like this is to try to summon adequate words to convey gratitude, appreciation, respect, adoration, awe. I’m inspired. I’m stunned. There is a courage that’s unfamiliar to me … The understanding that they have an obligation and their commitment to confronting something so terrifying and to just feel that is the only place they would be, should be, despite the lack of the resources that they need,” sey ni Dr. Meg.

Sey ni Kim: “Without you, we couldn’t keep going.”

Sey ni Cynthia: “I know how amazing your hospital is, you saved my mother’s life when she had a heart attack in 2001. Thank you for what you are doing, I heard your husband is also an ER doctor. You’re just our heroes right now. Please stay safe. And just thank you from the bottom of our hearts.” (Ruel Mendoza)