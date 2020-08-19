Kiefer ‘sinapian’ ni Kobe Bryant

NGAYONG nalalapit na ang “Kobe Bryant Day” para kay NBA legend Kobe Bryant sa darating na Agosto 24, inalala ni PBA star Kiefer Ravena ang ‘Mamba Mentality’ ng sikat na basketbolista.

Ibinahagi ng NLEX Road Warriors guard sa kanyang Instagram ang mga aral na kanyang natutunan pati na rin ang isang signed photograph kasama si five-time NBA champion Bryant.

“Be better today than yesterday. Then, repeat. That’s the Mamba Mentality,” panimula ng 26 years old playmaker.

“You taught me how to approach the game with the utmost respect. Respect towards your opponents by playing 100%. Respect towards my craft by working the hardest and respect for the game by never wanting to lose. I carry this with me on and off the court and it helped me become not only a better player but also a better person,” wika pa ni Ravena. (JAToralba)