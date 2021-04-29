Kidlat Tahimik, FDCP sanib puwersa sa ‘Unsung Sariling Bayani’

Ang bongga ng proyekto nina FDCP Chairperson and CEO Liza Diño at National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Kidlat Tahimik, ang ‘Unsung Sariling Bayani’. Imagine, 30 na finalist ang pipiliin USB, mula NCR, Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Ang mga finalist ay tatanggap ng cash prizes and free access to all educational events to aid in their filmmaking process. Ang mga USB winner, finalist ay may chance to attend more free training sessions and workshops to be conducted by the FDCP.

“Through the guidance of National Artist and Father of Philippine Independent Cinema Kidlat Tahimik together with other esteemed Filipino filmmakers, I am confident that the USB finalists will take inspiration and motivation from Tatay Kidlat’s ‘bamboo camera filmmaking’ to promote the appreciation for lesser-known local heroes through short films,” sabi ni FDCP Chairperson and CEO Liza Diño.

Ang bamboo camera ay simbolo ni Kidlat Tahimik sa remarkable local storytelling through the years.

“Let the bamboo cameras guide our filmmaking,” sabi pa ni National Artist born Eric de Guia who has received accolades from Cinemalaya, Gawad Urian, Prince Claus Fund, Amiens International Film Festival, and Berlin International Film Festival, among others.

“Sa dami ng mga bagong kuwento, I think yayaman ang kasaysayan ng Pilipinas and we, the small filmmakers, can contribute to the archives of our relevant local history,” sabi pa ni Kidlat Tahimik.

Para sa detalye, mag-visit www.fdcp.ph/sariling-bayani and for inquiries, contact Mr. Mark John Pamintuan at sarilingbayani.fdcp@gmail.com with the subject heading “Query: USB 2021.” (Dondon Sermino)