Kianna naumay

WALANG atrasan pagdating sa pagwo-workout si F2 Logistics Cargo Movers star Kianna Dy kahit na minsan ay wala itong gana sa pagpapakondisyon.

Sa Instagram post ng veteran opposite spiker, ibinahagi nito na nananatili itong determinado dahil na rin sa suporta na kanyang natatanggap.

“If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you!!! Gotta admit that I’ve been feeling unmotivated these past few days. But, luckily i have a great support system (coaches, teammates, & dwhite) who push me to do better!” caption ng former DLSU Lady Spiker.

“PLUS, always keeping in mind that its okay to have lazy days BUT those days have to be numbered (just every Sunday maybe loool )! It’s okay to rest but not quitting & having the will to work harder will always have to win,” giit pa ni Dy. (Janiel Abby Toralba)