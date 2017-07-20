Mga laro bukas:

(Smart Araneta Coli­seum)

4:15 p.m. — Meralco vs. Blackwater

7:00 p.m. — GlobalPort vs. Rain or Shine

Kumaka-boom! na binuksan ng Phoenix Pet­roleum (PP) ang PBA Governors’ Cup kagabi, dinemolis para makapaningil sa Kia Picanto (KP), 118-105, sa Smart Araneta Coliseum sa Quezon City.

Payback time. We had a chance for number six last conference we lost to Mahindra by two points in overtime and to NLEX denying us a chance to a best of three,” pagbabalik-tanaw ni Ariel Vanguardia sa Commissioner’s Cup noong Mayo. “Good start for us we broke our losing streak from last conference.”

Wala pa sa Phoenix sina star shooter Matt Wright at big man Norbert Torres. Kumakampanya sa national team sa 39th Jones Cup sa Taiwan at kasabay ang laro ng Pilipinas sa South Korea. Na-injured ang isang daliri ni Torres at 4-6 weeks mamamahinga.

“We move up, we learn, we played consistent basketball, we played very good defense,” hirit pa ng Fuel Masters coach, na nasandalan si Eugene Phelps ng 33 points at 14 rebounds sa buena-manong tagumpay sa kontroladong laro.

Tampok ang pag-abante ng PP sa KP ng 15-point (114-99) sa game tapos ng 3-0 lead sa opening quarter ng Kia (dating Mahindra Floodbuster).

May 19 pts. si JC Intal, 18 si RJ Jazul, 12 si Joseph Eriobu at naka-11-puntos si Cyrus Baguio sa hanay pa rin ng Fuel Masters.

Tumapos ang kaparehas ni Phelps na balik-import na si Markeith Cummings ng 31 pts. at 10 rebs. May 15 si Pedrito Galanza, 11 si Chito Jaime at 10 pts. si LA Revilla sa Picanto.

Ang iskor:

First game





Phoenix Petroleum 118 — Phelps 33, Intal 19, Jazul 18, Eriobu 12, Baguio 11, Dehesa 9, Alolino 8, W. Wilson 4, Kramer 2, J. Wilson 2, Lanete 0, Hayes 0, Borboran 0, Miranda 0.

Kia 105 — Cummings 31, Galanza 15, Jaime 11, Revilla 10, Paniamogan 9, Caperal 8, Khobuntin 7, Teng 5, Corpuz 4, Celda 3, Camson 2, Ballesteros 0, Elorde 0, Salva 0.