Khalil type makatrabaho sina Alden, Dingdong

Sangkatutak na raw ang mga nakaabang na proyekto kay Khalil Ramos ngayong Kapuso na siya.

“We’re very happy that he’s now with Artist Center. We’re looking forward to having projects with him. He’s a musical artist. He performs so makikita natin siya sa All-Out Sundays and other musical shows that we’ll have in the future. He also acts. He acts really well. Bibigyan natin siya ng Magpakailanman and syempre, nandiyan ‘yung drama series, ‘yung soap opera next year,” sabi ng isa sa mga bossing ng GMA.

At si Khalil, excited na raw siyang makatrabaho sina Alden Richards, Dingdong Dantes, Michael V., Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Janine Gutierrez, at siyempre ang dyowa niyang si Gabbi Garcia.

“They can expect a whole lot more stories from me as an actor. Sa mga fans ng music ko, I would also be going back to singing here in GMA. I hope to have a travel or documentary style show on GMA News TV,” sabi pa ni Khalil.