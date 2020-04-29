Kerr suko na sa NBA season

TANGGAP na ni Steve Kerr na tapos na ang 2019-2020 NBA season ng Golden Stae Warriors.

Suko na siya. Ayaw nang umasa. Move on na daw.

Pakiramdam nga niya, off season na.

“It feels like the offseason. And in fact we had a Zoom call, (general manager) Bob Myers and I got on a Zoom with our players, our whole roster last week,” sey nito.

“And it was just a chance to check in, but it was also a chance for Bob to update the players on his contact with the league and the latest news, but it also kind of felt like our annual team exit meeting. Our coaching staff and I have been undergoing staff evaluations, offseason plans, so we are absolutely in offseason mode right now.”

May natitira pang 17 laro ang Warriors tangan ang kulelat na 15-50 win-loss record, wala pang balita kung itutuloy ang natitirang mga laro sa liga o tuluyan nang ititiklop ang season.

Pero para kay Kerr, tapos na sila ngayon.

“It’s different for us because we were down to 17 games, but we were out of the playoffs,” sabi pa ni Kerr.

“It feels like the end of the season for our team. It just does. We don’t know anything officially. There’s still a chance the league could ask us to come back and play some games, but given what we went through this season with all the injuries and the tough record, it’s been more of the case of we’re staying in touch with guys, but everybody is just sort of assuming that this is kind of it. We’re not going to be involved much anymore.” (Ferdz Delos Santos)