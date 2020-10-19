Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Kerr ‘limot’ na si Durant

Sports
By Abante News Online
0 22

HINDI nasorpresa si Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sa pag-alis ni Kevin Durant noong isang taon.

“It didn’t surprise us,” ani Kerr sa interview nito sa The Smoke podcast.

“We all had a sense that Kevin’s probably looking to move on and take on a new challenge. He’d been here three years and won two championships and been Finals MVP twice. It was just, for his own personal career, time for a new challenge and we all totally respected that.”

Related Posts

Dodgers vs Rays sa World Series

Bolick umalma sa tawag ng ref

Abs ni Michele pamatay

Dumapo si Durant sa bakuran ng Brooklyn Nets, makakasama niyang aakbay sa nasabing koponan si Kyrie Irving.

Lumayas si irving sa Cleveland Cavaliers dahil tulad ni Durant ay nais din nitong patunayan na kaya nitong magkampeon sa ibang team.

Kaya naman sa susunod na NBA season posibleng sumampa ang Nets sa playoffs at maging kampeon sa Eastern Conference. (Elech Dawa)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Princess Eowyn umulit sa Sampaguita Stakes Race

Wong, Nambatac humagod sa ROS

Naglalaway kay Anthony sorry

1 of 424