Kerr ‘limot’ na si Durant

HINDI nasorpresa si Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sa pag-alis ni Kevin Durant noong isang taon.

“It didn’t surprise us,” ani Kerr sa interview nito sa The Smoke podcast.

“We all had a sense that Kevin’s probably looking to move on and take on a new challenge. He’d been here three years and won two championships and been Finals MVP twice. It was just, for his own personal career, time for a new challenge and we all totally respected that.”

Dumapo si Durant sa bakuran ng Brooklyn Nets, makakasama niyang aakbay sa nasabing koponan si Kyrie Irving.

Lumayas si irving sa Cleveland Cavaliers dahil tulad ni Durant ay nais din nitong patunayan na kaya nitong magkampeon sa ibang team.

Kaya naman sa susunod na NBA season posibleng sumampa ang Nets sa playoffs at maging kampeon sa Eastern Conference. (Elech Dawa)