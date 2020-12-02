Kemba garahe hanggang Enero

OUT muna hanggang Enero si Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker matapos itong magkakaroon ng stem cell injection para sa kanyang kaliwang tuhod.

“I think this year will tell us a lot more,” lahad ni Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge nitong Miyerkoles (Manila time) kay Walker na inilagay rin sa isang strengthening program.

Ayon pa rito, tumungo rin sa ilang espesyalista ang basketbolista at parehas ang kanilang konklusyon “and I think that gave Kemba a great peace of mind as he went to different, really good doctors in our country and got the same opinions. He’s on a program, and he seems to be in a very good, happy spot.”

Magugunita na pasiklab ang 30-year-old cager sa first round ng playoffs noong nakaraang season ngunit nahirapan na kinalaunan matapos mag-tweak ang kanyang tuhod sa second round.

Para naman kay head coach Brad Stevens, “I think if we were starting games in the middle of January, he’d probably be starting right along with us and I don’t even know if we’d be talking about it.”

“So I do think that it’s very similar to what I said when we got to the bubble: This is about making sure that he feels great, strengthening appropriately, moving at the right pace, and hopefully playing his best basketball.” (JAToralba)