Kelsey Merritt binatikos, inakusahang hindi Pinoy

Pinagtanggol ng first Filipina to walk sa Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show na si Kelsey Merritt ang kanyang pagiging Pinoy.

Though marami ang natuwa sa tagumpay ni Kelsey dahil sa pagkuha sa kanya ng fashion brand na Victoria’s Secret, meron ding mga nagkukuwestiyon sa kanyang pagiging Pinay.

May mga nagsasabi na hindi Filipino ang 21-year-old na si Kelsey dahil sa Amerika raw ito lumaki.

Sinagot agad-agad ni Kelsey ang paratang na ito sa kanya at sinabi niyang isa siyang “pure” na Pinoy.

May isa namang nagpatunay na Pinoy na Pinoy si Kelsey.

“Kelsey Merritt is Filipino. She may have eurocentric features, but to invalidate her growing up in the Philippines and in this culture is to invalidate anyone else who has sought refuge with us, Filipinos.

“I don’t understand why anyone would think Kelsey Merritt is less of a representation of Filipinos just because she has eurocentric features.

“The girl identifies and is a Filipino, and I think being Filipino goes beyond how you look.”

Kasalukuyang nasa New York City si Kelsey at nagkaroon na siya ng photoshoot with website at catalog ng Victoria’s Secret. Ang VS fashion show ay ginaganap every December.

Heto ang post niya sa IG:

“WE DID IT PHILIPPINES!!!!!! What an honor it is to be the first Filipino to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018!!! Ahhhhhh I can’t believe this!! Thank you soooo much @johndavidpfeiffer, @monica.mitro, @10magazine, and @ed_razek for making my dream come true!! And to my agents at @suprememgmt @nomadmgmt @romanyoung @david_kimm @marissasurmenkow thank you for believing in me and being there for me throughout this journey!! But most of all thank you to all my followers you guys are my rock!!! I couldn’t have done this without you guys.

Thank you for your never ending support I LOVE Y’ALL para sainyo to!!! #VSFashionShow.”