Nagretiro na sa edad 38 si former PBA Most Valuable Player Kelly Williams, ayon sa kanyang anunsyo nitong Lunes.

Sa kanyang social media account, ibinahagi ng Filipino-American ballee ang kanyang pagreretiro sa basketball.

“It’s with gladness & sadness that I announce my retirement from basketball. I could not have predicted that I’d have the kind of career I was able to experience.” sambit ni Williams na huling naglaro para sa TNT KaTropa.

“Thank you Philippines for giving me solid ground to grow as both a player & a man for the last 15 years.”

“Thank you to @pbaconnect for giving me access to your stage for 14 seasons & to the great fans who supported me during my time. I gave my all when I put Pilipinas on my chest or represented my teams, & I hope you felt that, ” sey pa nito.

Pasalamat din ang 6-foot-6 cager sa kanyang mga koponan na Sta. Lucia at TNT na naging bahagi ng kanyang karera, ganun narin sa kanyang pamilya at mga kaibigan.

Hindi rin kinalimutan nito sina veteran coach Chot Reyes at Alex Compton na naniwala sa kanya.

“To (basketball), thank you for being a safe haven to a young lost kid & bringing meaning to my life EVERY YEAR since 1991. Forever grateful, ” aniya.

“I turn the final page of this chapter, staring into the unknown, & I fear not. I did the best I could with what I had, now I can lay my career to rest.” (JAToralba)