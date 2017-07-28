Kelly susubok sa lightweight

Umakyat ng lightweight division si Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran Eric “The Natural” Kelly upang harapin si Kotetsu “No Face” Boku ng Japan sa undercard ng ONE: KINGS & CONQUERORS sa Agosto 5 sa Cotai Arena ng The Venetian Hotel sa Macau

Walong taong sumasagupa si 35-year-old Kelly sa featherweight, matapos ang 15 professional bouts ay naisipan nitong umakyat ng division at banggain agad ang Japanese MMA Le­gend na si Boku.

“It’s a new beginning for me. It’s somehow a permanent move since this is my walking weight. We have to abide by the weigh-in rules of the company. I am comfortable with the weight,” pahayag ng tubong Baguio City, Benguet si Kelly. “I am exci­ted to be in this new journey. I hope everything will turn our great for me as a lightweight,”

Bagama’t masaklap ang naging resulta ng huling dalawang laban ni Kelly sa featherweight ng ONE Championship cage, sisikapin nitong burahin ang masakit na pagkatalo sa pagtaob kay Boku sa kanyang maiden assignment bilang lightweight.

“It’s been a year since the last time that I fought. I am looking forward to put on a great performance for my beloved country. I have been training hard and going through strategies. I hope to give my 110 percent inside the ONE Championship cage in Macao. I am coming to win,” saad ni Kelly.

Kilalang matinik si Boku sa striking department, pero hindi nababahala si Kelly kahit magpalitan pa sila ng sipa at suntok.

Mahigit 30 professional matches ang isinumite ni Boku kaya naman mas malaki ang karanasan nito sa laban kontra sa Pinoy.

“To tell you honestly, I am in a very tough fight. It’s nerve-wracking in a sense, but I am ready to accept the challenge,” ani Kelly. “I want to trade strikes with my opponent. He is dangerous in that aspect, but I can see some loopholes.”