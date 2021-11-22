KC nili-link kay English actor, singer Jules Knight

Ang daming fan ang nagli-link kina KC Concepcion at Jules Knight, ha!

Sino si Jules Knight? Isa siyang English actor, singer. Nakilala siya bilang member ng British vocal group na Blake. Nakasama siya sa medical drama na ‘Holby City’ bilang si Doc. Harry Tressler.

“Congratulations for having the courage to make the right choices for you! You’re doing an amazing job. Thought someone needed to hear that today! Xx, K!” caption ni KC sa post ng photo niyang super sexy siya.

Eh, biglang nag-comment si Jules Kight na… “Thanks KC.”

“I gotchu!” sagot ni KC kay Jules.

“There she is!” sabi ulit ni Jules.

At ‘yun nga, ang dami nang nagsabi na mas maganda kung magkita, mag-duet, at maging magdyowa ang dalawa. Lalo na at sabi naman sa mga chika, walang dini-date si Jules Knight ngayon.

“@julesknightofficial and @kristinaconcepcion, I believe you guys should reconnect that life that was not made to fruition. I think both of you are single; maybe you were meant to be for each other. BTW @julesknightofficial make the move man,” hirit ni inoblaseftr.

“Hi Jules you and KC can sing a duet Christmas gift to your fans,” hirit ni mariamiladahl.

Well… sana nga! (Dondon Sermino)