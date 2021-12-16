KC chika-chika sa sikat na Hollywood jewelry designer

Wala na akong masabi! Mapapa-‘sana all’ ka na lang talaga sa mga Instagram post ni KC Concepcion.

Well, only the mayayaman, mahihilig sa mga mamahaling alahas, jewelry, lang ang makaka-relate sa mga bagong post na ito ni KC sa Instagram.

“A Night Among Gems ~ and what an incredible night it was! Only 24 hours into my trip back to Los Angeles, I found myself attending this magical event at the @nhmla, hosted by @giagrams and @womensjewelryassociation. Thank you to the one and only @gemfluencer for encouraging me to come to this and to continue learning more about the crazy/ wonderful world of gems and jewels. You’re a rockstar.

“Thank you to your ma as well for making sure we had the best Indian food! It made the whole experience even more delicious!

“How inspiring also to have met Master Jeweler @robertprocop in person amidst all of his work at the exhibit! What a lovely community. These moments feed my soul… thought I’d share them with you. I’m so grateful.”

Robert Procop� (@robertprocop) • Instagram photos and videos

256 Followers, 3 Following, 6 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Robert Procop� (@robertprocop)

Oh, di ba?

Well, si Robert Procop ay isang sikat na Celebrity Jewelry Designer. Well, siya lang naman ang designer ng mga engagement ring ng mga sikat na Hollywood star, ha!

For sure, maraming natutunan si KC sa chikahan nila ng Celebrity Jewelry Designer. Na magagamit nga niya sa kanyang negosyo.

Pero `yun na nga, sa super daming sikat na artista sa Pilipinas, kay KC ka lang talaga mamamangha, sa mga ganap niya sa buhay! (Dondon Sermino)