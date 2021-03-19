Kaya binasura peace talk: Joma wala na sa wisyo

Paiba-iba umano ang takbo ng utak ni Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding Chairman Jose Maria Sison kaya kumalas ang gobyerno sa peace talks.

Ito ang inihayag ni Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte sa harap ng mga nagbalik-loob na miyembro ng New Peoples Army sa joint meeting ng National Task Force at Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict sa Tacloban City.

Para aniyang may dementia si Sison dahil paiba-iba ng isyu kaya minabuting itigil na lamang ito.

“I cannot fathom the brain of Sison. However you prick it, wala na eh. He has I don’t know if dementia or something. He keeps on transferring from one topic to ano­ther that finally i thought that peace through negotiation sa kanila hindi puwede so nag-give up na ako,” anang Pa­ngulo. (Aileen Taliping)